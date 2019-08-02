Home

Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
10 Wall St.
Addison, NY 14801
607-359-2286
Karl G. Farrand


1938 - 2019
Karl G. Farrand Obituary
Karl G. Farrand, age 81 of Addison, NY passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Elderwood in Hornell, NY. He was born on February 27, 1938 in Rathbone, NY to Ronald and Iva (Buck) Farrand. He married Jean Carr on August 10, 1984.

Karl spent his entire career with the same railroad company starting at 18 years old. He spent 40 years as a trainman and a conductor for Erie, Erie Lackawanna and finally retiring from Conrail in 1996. He enjoyed restoring old cars and traveling to various car shows. He and Jean enjoyed a cottage in Lodi, NY on Seneca Lake for 25 years and spent their winters in Florida.

Karl is survived by his loving wife of 35 years: Jean; 5 children: Michael Farrand of Elmira, Lisa Hunt of Horseheads, NY, Mark (Cassi) Farrand of Painted Post, NY, Joanne (Gary) Johnston of Bonifay, FL, Judy (Mike) Carr of Corning, NY; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 4 sisters: Melba (Jerry) Hayes of Ocala, FL, Teresa Reed of Savona, NY, Lois Musso of Elmira, NY, Brevadine Furney of CO; brothers in law: Steven Frederick of Campbell, NY, Kenneth (Ginny) Frederick of WA; lifelong friends: Harry (Kay) Carr of Bath, NY.

In addition to his parents, Karl was predeceased by 2 sisters: Agnes Smith and Marlene Farrand.

It was Karl's wish that there be no services. Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home has been entrusted
with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Karl's name may be sent to: , Rochester & Finger Lakes Region, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.

To leave kind words or to share a memory of Karl, please visitwww.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 2, 2019
