Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Valley Cemetery
Hornby, NY
Karl J. Brouneus Jr.


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karl J. Brouneus Jr. Obituary
Karl J. Brouneus, Jr. age 55 of Beaver Dams, New York passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

He was born on August 3, 1963 in Corning, New York, the son of the late Karl Sr. and Vera (Stuart) Brouneus. Karl was employed by Toshiba before their closing. He later worked as a machinist for Hilliard Corporation for 12 years.

Karl will be remembered as being a "jack of all trades" who could build anything. He enjoyed playing chess and was known for his great sense of humor. He often referred to himself as G.O.D. "Greatness On Demand." Karl was a true patriarch to his family and will be missed greatly.

Karl is survived by son, Karl Brouneus of Beaver Dams, NY; daughter, Simone Brouneus of Beaver Dams, NY; grandchildren: Karl Brouneus and Erik Brouneus; brother, David (Wanda) Brouneus of Corning, NY; sister, Christina (Leon) Willow of Riverside, NY; several nieces and nephews..

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and again from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning. Burial will take place in the family plot in Central Valley Cemetery, Hornby on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 am.

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
