Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Centenary Methodist Church
3 W. Washington Street
Bath,, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine Ormsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine Ormsby


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katharine Ormsby Obituary
Katharine Anne Ormsby passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 28th.

Born in Philadelphia December 10, 1935, she was the daughter of the Rev. Henry W. Habel and Margaret Ewing Habel.

Kitty was a graduate of Draper High School (1953) and Bucknell University (1957). She married John Carter Ormsby of Bath in Schenectady, New York. Kitty taught at Madison Central School (1957), Earlville Central School (1960-1964), and served in the English Department at Haverling Central School in Bath, N.Y. for 25 years until her retirement in 1991.

She was a past member of A.A.U.W. and active member and lay speaker in the Centenary United Methodist Church, and Steuben County Historical Society. After her retirement, Kitty enjoyed teaching ESL, preaching in local churches, and officiating at funerals. Hobbies included reading, solving crossword puzzles, rooting for the New York Yankees, Syracuse University basketball team, and the Buffalo Bills as well as sending daily snail-mail letters and cards.

Kitty is survived by her three children, Katharine Jo McRae and partner William Shults of Bath, NY, Adam John Ormsby, Avoca NY, Qynn Carter Phillips (Thomas), Bath NY and four grandchildren: Robin Marion Ormsby, Evan Charles Ormsby, Seth Carter Ormsby, and Isabella Judith Ormsby. She is also survived by three siblings and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Monday, May 6th from 12-2 pm and 5-7 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath. A celebration of the life of Kitty will be held on Tuesday, May 7th at 4 pm with dinner to follow at the Centenary Methodist Church, 3 W. Washington Street, Bath, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Centenary UMC campers fund, the Dormann Library, or the Steuben County Historical Society.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now