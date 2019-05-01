|
Katharine Anne Ormsby passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 28th.
Born in Philadelphia December 10, 1935, she was the daughter of the Rev. Henry W. Habel and Margaret Ewing Habel.
Kitty was a graduate of Draper High School (1953) and Bucknell University (1957). She married John Carter Ormsby of Bath in Schenectady, New York. Kitty taught at Madison Central School (1957), Earlville Central School (1960-1964), and served in the English Department at Haverling Central School in Bath, N.Y. for 25 years until her retirement in 1991.
She was a past member of A.A.U.W. and active member and lay speaker in the Centenary United Methodist Church, and Steuben County Historical Society. After her retirement, Kitty enjoyed teaching ESL, preaching in local churches, and officiating at funerals. Hobbies included reading, solving crossword puzzles, rooting for the New York Yankees, Syracuse University basketball team, and the Buffalo Bills as well as sending daily snail-mail letters and cards.
Kitty is survived by her three children, Katharine Jo McRae and partner William Shults of Bath, NY, Adam John Ormsby, Avoca NY, Qynn Carter Phillips (Thomas), Bath NY and four grandchildren: Robin Marion Ormsby, Evan Charles Ormsby, Seth Carter Ormsby, and Isabella Judith Ormsby. She is also survived by three siblings and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Monday, May 6th from 12-2 pm and 5-7 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath. A celebration of the life of Kitty will be held on Tuesday, May 7th at 4 pm with dinner to follow at the Centenary Methodist Church, 3 W. Washington Street, Bath, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Centenary UMC campers fund, the Dormann Library, or the Steuben County Historical Society.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 1, 2019