1/1
Katherine S. Crans
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BATH, NY.; Katherine S. Crans, 91, passed away on Monday November 30, 2020 in Mt Morris, NY. She was born on October 31, 1929 in Bath, NY the daughter of the late Sherman T. Smith and Martha Ann Stewart Smith.

She graduated from Savona High School and then attended the Rochester Business Institute.

She married Earl Crans Sr. in Bath, NY on May 19, 1950 he predeceased her in 1991.

She retired from Haverling Central School from the Superintendents Office.

She was a member of the Savona Federated Church. She enjoyed reading, being in the country watching the animals. She was a great cook putting on a lot of dinners. Loved her family get togethers.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter Sandra, son Earl Jr., brother Emery Smith.

She is survived by her two daughters Suzanne (Richard) Radesi of Mount Morris. NY and Sally Crans of Bath, NY, grandchildren Kristen Long of Nunda, NY, Brian Crans of Livonia, NY, Gregory Crans of Fort Worth, Texas, great grandchildren Cameron Crans of Livonia, NY, Onnalee, Leah, Noah Long of Nunda, NY and a sister-in-law Jane Smith of Bradford, NY and many nieces and nephews and friends.

33 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ONE TIME. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AND THE USE OF HAND SANITIZER AFTER ENTERING.

Calling hours are being observed on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where her Funeral Service will be held at the conclusion of calling at 12:00pm with Sis Conrad Officiating. Burial will be at Nondaga Cemetery Bath, NY.

In lieu of flowers Memorials maybe made to St. Jude's 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bond-Davis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved