BATH, NY.; Katherine S. Crans, 91, passed away on Monday November 30, 2020 in Mt Morris, NY. She was born on October 31, 1929 in Bath, NY the daughter of the late Sherman T. Smith and Martha Ann Stewart Smith.



She graduated from Savona High School and then attended the Rochester Business Institute.



She married Earl Crans Sr. in Bath, NY on May 19, 1950 he predeceased her in 1991.



She retired from Haverling Central School from the Superintendents Office.



She was a member of the Savona Federated Church. She enjoyed reading, being in the country watching the animals. She was a great cook putting on a lot of dinners. Loved her family get togethers.



She was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter Sandra, son Earl Jr., brother Emery Smith.



She is survived by her two daughters Suzanne (Richard) Radesi of Mount Morris. NY and Sally Crans of Bath, NY, grandchildren Kristen Long of Nunda, NY, Brian Crans of Livonia, NY, Gregory Crans of Fort Worth, Texas, great grandchildren Cameron Crans of Livonia, NY, Onnalee, Leah, Noah Long of Nunda, NY and a sister-in-law Jane Smith of Bradford, NY and many nieces and nephews and friends.



33 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ONE TIME. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AND THE USE OF HAND SANITIZER AFTER ENTERING.



Calling hours are being observed on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where her Funeral Service will be held at the conclusion of calling at 12:00pm with Sis Conrad Officiating. Burial will be at Nondaga Cemetery Bath, NY.



In lieu of flowers Memorials maybe made to St. Jude's 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store