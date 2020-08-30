Jan Senkiw, 69, passed away Monday, August 17th, 2020, at Corning Center after battling multiple illnesses.
Born August 1, 1951 in Corning to the late Douglas J. and MaryAlice (French) Swan, Jan graduated from West High in 1969 and CCC in 1971. A lifelong Corning resident, Jan utilized her artistic gifts by running her own cake decorating business, designing at several craft stores, and fulfilling her desire to help others at Pathways. Her love of crafting included custom wreath creation, baking, crocheting, sewing, including many lovely dresses for her nieces, and photography, often capturing hot air balloons, NASCAR races, and nature scenes.
Being a devout Christian, she worshiped at several local churches, beginning in her youth at Christ Episcopal Church and as an adult at Friendship Baptist Church. Jan is survived by her brother Mark (Linda) Swan of Lindley, nieces, Emily and Karen, and many cousins around the country.
A memorial celebration may be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Services, or any charity for diabetes or heart disease. Many thanks to the Corning Center staff for 12 years of care.
To leave kind words or share a memory, please visit www.aclystoverfuneralhome.com