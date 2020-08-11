Kathryn I. "Kay" Keeney, age 66 of Caton, NY passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Born on April 21, 1954 in Corning, NY, she was the daughter of the late Beverly (Sellard) Stone. Kay was a graduate of Corning-Painted Post West High School, class of 1972. She married Ivan Keeney on July 8, 1972. Kay spent her early years caring for her children before attending Elmira College later in life to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher. Kay worked as a preschool teacher at Children's House II for 11 years before becoming a teacher at Carder Elementary School for 20 years where she loved helping kids any way she could.
Kay loved being with her family and friends. She and Ivan loved to travel and go camping. She enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. Her granddaughters were the sparkle in her eyes. Kay will be remembered most for always wanting to help whenever she could. But most of all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and teacher to all.
Kay is survived by her husband of 48 years; Ivan; daughters: Tonya (Brad) Conaway of Caton, NY, Cori (Eric Kelsey) Keeney of Pine City, NY; granddaughters: Kaylyn and Ashlyn Conaway of Caton, NY; siblings: Richard (Candy) Stone of Corning, NY, Ron (Linda) Stone of Lindley, NY; sister-in-law, Carol Stone of Caton, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Kay was predeceased by her brother, Roy E. Stone and sister, Lydia Stone.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's name may be sent to the: Community Foundation of Horseheads, c/o Kay Keeney Memorial Scholarship, 301 S. Main St., Horseheads, NY 14845 or by visiting www.communityfund.org
- this scholarship will be given to a disadvantaged student who is college or technical school bound or to Carefirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Words of comfort may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com