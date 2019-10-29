|
Kathryn J. Steele, age 56, of Painted Post, NY, passed away in her home on October 24, 2019 after struggling for many years with health issues. Kathryn was born August 13th, 1963 to Roger F. and Patricia J. Steele in Corning, NY.
She was a sweet, fun-loving and charismatic soul. In her youth, she enjoyed boating, water skiing, ski-doo's and being near the water with family and friends. She also enjoyed horseback riding and dancing. She had a deep appreciation for animals, so she was always known to be surrounded by her pets. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her two children, Koen Steele, his father, Joseph Ambrosone, and Delaney Cook, her father, Todd Cook; sisters: Patricia (Russell) Ozer, Vicki (Stephen) Rossettie, Mary Ann (Mark) McMillan, Judith (Jim) Reilly; nieces and nephews: Spencer Ozer, Anthony (Josephine), Leah, Tricia, Mattea and Stephen Rossettie, Theo and Gabrielle McMillan, Cameron and Sydney Reilly, and grand-nephew, Theodore Rossettie; step-mother, Lucy Steele, her children Gus and Sandra Larrauri; and many cousins. Kathryn was predeceased by her parents, Roger F. Steele and Patricia J. Steele, and niece, Taylor A. McMillan.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 10 AM – 12 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at Noon with Father Lewis Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Kathryn's family has entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 29, 2019