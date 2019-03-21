|
Kay S. McInroy, age 81, of Corning, NY died Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Jekyll Island, Georgia.
She was born on February 6, 1938 in Oak Park, GA, the daughter of Woody and Ruth (Ridgdill) Screws. Kay moved to Corning when her mother married Raymond Murray in 1946. She married Samuel McInroy, III on December 27, 1958.
Kay and Sam have three children: Susan McInroy of Campbell, NY, Sandra Olson (Loren Vinal) of Corning and Samuel (Sharon) McInroy, IV of Monument, CO; four grandchildren: Alex McInroy, Evan and Samantha Olson and Kaitlyn McInroy, and son-in-law, Lewis Olson. She has three sisters: Caroline (Marvin) Crosby of Lakeland, FL, Dale Murray of Chapel Hill, NC and Nancy (Terry) Borden of Painted Post; and two brothers: Woody (Mary Jo) Screws of Lakeland, FL and Linton Murray of Bath, NY, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends.
Kay and Sam enjoyed traveling and camping and journeyed to all 50 states and to over 40 foreign countries. Three times, they spent summers tenting through Europe. Four treks involved pulling a 5th wheel to Alaska for the summer. Other favorite locations were a rustic cabin in the Laramie Mountains of Wyoming and wintering at Jekyll Island, GA in their RV. Kay and Sam enjoyed biking, mostly around Jekyll Island, GA and on the Rails to Trails path through the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. Kay also enjoyed reading and read at least one book a week throughout her adult life.
Kay was very active on behalf of her high school class of 1956 at Corning Free Academy, where she had many lifelong friends. She was proud to be an employee of Fran's Fashions in Corning, retiring in 1997. Earlier in her life, she was employed by Corning Glass Works as a secretary.
Friends and family are invited to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. 216 East First Street in Corning on Monday, March 25th from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM where a celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM.
The family requests no flowers. Donations in Kay's name may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Kay's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 21, 2019