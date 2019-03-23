|
|
Kayanna Eve Lehman, age 23, of Addison, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1995 in Elmira, NY the daughter of David Northrup and Tracey Lehman-Kelly.
Kayanna graduated from Addison Central School and she was a child caregiver. She loved mudding, spending time with family, and listening to all types of music. She had an incredible heart and she was very generous. Kayanna had a wonderful smile, she left an impact on many lives and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Kayanna is survived by her mother and step father: Tracey Lehman-Kelly of Addison and Doug Kelly of Corning; father: David (Shelly Aldrich) Northrup of Jasper; step brother: Steven (Jordin) Arnold of Corning; sister: Megan Kelly of Addison; brother: David Lehman-Kelly of Addison; niece: Lilah Decker of Corning; maternal grandmother and grandfather: Geraldine Lehman and Richard West, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, David Lehman Sr, and paternal grandparents, Kathryn Linkoski and Wilfred Northrup.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A celebration of Kayanna's life will take place at Addison Fire Department following the visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for assistance with Kayanna's unforeseen expenses.
Kind words or fond memories of Kayanna can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 23, 2019