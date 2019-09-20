|
|
Kaye E. Kretschmann, age 73 of Corning, New York passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at home. She was born on December 2, 1945 in Corning, New York, the daughter of the late Adelbert Kretschmann and Catherine Spaulding.
In her free time, Kaye will be remembered for her passion of fishing and camping, she would often found at her second home, Green Valley, in Tyrone, NY. She was a lover her cats, reading, and spending time with her family.
Kaye is survived by her husband: Robert Whitson; 4 children: Fredrick Swartz also known as "Free Spirit" of Corning, Dana (Leah) Hadlock of Elmira, Tanya (Russell) Wayne of East Hartford, CT, Kathryn (Travis) Haner of Elmira; grandchildren: Savannah Valley, Savannah Rose, Devin, DeBron, Amari, Denzel, Hayden, Chanel, Luna; great grandchildren: Skyler, Janessa, Julian; siblings: Florence (Geno) Valli of Columbus, OH; Deb Claire Gmelin of Pittsford, NY, Jake Gmelin of Rochester, NY; Clair Kretschmann of Tucson, AZ ; cousin: Dawn Kretschmann of Corning; special friends Edie Caton of Painted Post and Marianne Aarons, along with a host of nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kaye was predeceased by her first her first husband, Richard Hadlock; son, Jack Kretschmann in 2005.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 20, 2019