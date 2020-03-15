|
|
Keefe Garrett Ahearn formerly of Corning, NY and Hermitage, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Keefe is survived by his daughter, Morgan Elizabeth Ahearn; four sons, Johnathan Musses, Logan Garrett Ahearn, Collin Bryant Ahearn and Remy Cason Ahearn; grandchildren, Raelynn and Aiden Musses; mother, Virginia Jane Ahearn; father, Thomas Richard Ahearn; sisters, Sheree McGannon, Keely Bell; brothers, Nicholas Ahearn, Trever Ahearn, James Ahearn, Patrick Ahearn and many loving aunts, uncles and friends.
He is predeceased by his grandparents; Thomas & Patricia Ahearn, Henry & Mary Eloise Black; and uncle, Henry F. Black.
Keefe graduated from Corning East High School in 1996 and loved to play lacrosse. He moved to Nashville, TN and lived there for most of his adult life. Keefe was known for his giving and easy-going nature. He was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, and uncle; he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Saturday, March 28th from 1-4pm at the Union Hall USW, 100 Nasser Civic Center in Corning, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 15, 2020