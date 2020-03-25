|
Keith A. Resue, 82, of Cty Rte 27, Howard, NY and formerly of Woodhull, passed away at home on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Born in Corning on February 3, 1938, Keith was the son of the late Myron Resue and Elizabeth Cilley Resue Grimes. He attended Woodhull High School. As a young man, Keith served in the US Army Reserves. He took courses at William Holland School of Lapidary Arts in Young Harris, GA.
On May 16, 1959, Keith and the former Geraldine R. Northrup were married in Woodhull. She preceded him in death on December 21, 1994.
Keith worked as an inspector at Ingersoll Rand Co. in Painted Post and retired from Dresser Rand Co. in 2000 with 43 years service to the company. Keith was a member of the Woodhull Fire Department when younger but when moving to Addison, he became a member there for many years. When he and Gerry returned to Woodhull to live in 1979, he rejoined the fire department there. He served as department photographer for many years and has captured some amazing photos and video over the years. He was recognized in 2019 for 40 years of service to the Woodhull Fire Department. In his fire department career, Keith accumulated over 400 hours of fire school training.
He is survived by his daughters, Karamiya Sanford of Savona and Lucinda (Darryl) Howell of Hornell, his grandchildren, Darren Davis, with fiancé Katie of Buffalo, Joshua Howell of Canisteo, Kimberly (Zackary) Frazier of Canisteo, Kelsey Howell of Canisteo and Macayla (Ryan) Sampson of Rochester, his god daughter, Tammy Childers of Pennsylvania, his brother, David (Cathy) Washburn of Rochester and several nieces and nephews including Dawn Brucie and Storm Cilley and dear friend, Leslie Smith.
Besides Keith's wife Geraldine, Keith was predeceased by his son in law, Scott Sanford and his sister, Lois Hammond.
A memorial service will be scheduled when gatherings can be safely held.
Memorials are suggested to the Woodhull Fire Department, PO Box 266, Woodhull, NY 14898.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 25, 2020