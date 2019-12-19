|
Keith Alvin Baker, age 92, of Watkins Glen, NY died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Guthrie Corning Hospital surrounded by his children and friends. He was born October 19, 1927 in Bradford, NY, the son of the late George and Jane (Henderson) Baker.
Mr Baker retired from the Corning Glass Center as an electrician after 44 years. He continued to farm beef cattle for several years until his grandson took over the farm. He was a lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Church and member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5147 in Bath, NY. Mr. Baker was also a Bradford Fireman and Cub Master. He served the Town of Orange as the Assessor, Supervisor and Board of Review member. He was the Bradford Central School Board President and member for several years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children; Theresa (Brion, deceased) Cherock of Liverpool, NY, Larry (Bonnie) Baker of Beaver Dams, NY, Lorraine (Steve) Szilagyi of Liverpool, NY, Joni (Brad) Keefer of Pittsburgh, PA, Bernard (Susan) Baker of Bradford, NY, Roberta (Harry) Bailey of Bradford, NY and Julie (Mark) Putnam of Beaver Dams, NY, 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Helen Smolarz Baker, his brothers; Ralph and Fred, sisters, Marilyn Miller, Martha Sleve and Ruth Utter and his great grandson, Kristian Keefer.
Family and friends are invited to St. Stanislaus Church in Bradford on Saturday December 21, 2019 for visitation from 10:00-12:00 followed by a Memorial Mass at Noon with Father Pat Connor as celebrant. Burial of his cremains will be in the spring of 2020.
Memorial donations in his name may be made to the St. Stanislaus Church in Bradford, NY and the Tyrone and Bradford Fire Departments. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 19, 2019