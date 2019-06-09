|
Kelly Ann McCaffery, age 58, of Corning, NY died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home. Kelly was born on December 31, 1960 to Roderick and Rita (McCarthy) McCaffery.
Kelly was an avid sports player in her younger years, and she loved spending time with her family and her close-knit circle of friends. She was employed by Riverside Elementary School as a Sign Language Interpreter, and as a substitute teacher at Campbell Savona School.
She is survived by her aunt, Maureen McCarthy of Corning; sisters: Colleen (Henry) Mapes of Campbell, NY, Mary Kay (Dominick) Lisi of Corning, and Kathleen (Terry Nichols) McCaffery of Rochester, NY; nephews and nieces: Ryan Payne, Joshua (Nicole) Payne, Samantha Payne, Victoria Mapes, Colleen (James) Markle, and Dominick Lisi; beloved dog, Frankie.
Kelly was predeceased by her parents; brother, Patrick McCaffery; sister, Maureen Alford, and niece, Andrea Payne.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 10th from 4 - 7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning celebrated by Father Matthew Jones and concelebrated by Father Lewis Brown. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kelly's name to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, CareFirstNY.org or Bampas House, PO Box 965, Corning, NY 14830, www.bampashouse.org.
Kelly's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 9, 2019