|
|
Kenneth Dale Bennett, of Addison, NY, was united with the love of his life, Carolyn on Friday, June 21,2019. He passed, surrounded by his family at the age of 75.
Ken was born March 27, 1944 in Blossburg, PA, a son of the late Howard and Lydia Hackett Bennett.
Ken is pre-deceased by his wife, Carolyn Ann Bennett in 2008; brothers, Bill, John, Tom, Charlie, Bert, and Howard Jr.; sisters, Cora, Madelin, and Doris.
He is survived by his children, Tia (Marv) Burrows of Westfield, PA, Holly Bennett of Addison, NY, Bettie Bennett (Charles Baker) of Little Marsh, PA, and Mary Heffner (James Easling) of Addison, NY; 25 grandchildren; 33 great grand children; brothers, Elon and Bruce; sister, Ina, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a host of caring friends.
Ken served his country honorably with the US Army, worked at Corning Glass as a batch operator and served his community with the Tuscarora Fire Dept.
The family will welcome relatives and friends to Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, under the direction of Kevin R. Sullivan, Addison, NY on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 1-5 pm. His Funeral Service and Military Honors will be held immediately following at 5 pm.
Those wishing to remember Ken please consider memorials to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post NY 14870.
Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Ken's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 25, 2019