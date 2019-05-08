|
Kenneth W. Comstock, Jr. age 53 of Corning, New York passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
Born on March 8, 1966 in Corning, New York, he was the son of Kenneth Comstock and the late Margaret (Richardson) Comstock. Kenny was a graduate of Corning East High School, class of 1985. He was a long time employee of the Radisson Hotel, Corning. He worked as a faithful and dedicated banquet manager for over 25 years - always willing to step in and help his co-workers and employers.
Kenny will be remembered for his love of baseball. Starting young on youth leagues and later becoming a star pitcher for the Corning East High varsity baseball team. He was an avid sports enthusiast - enjoying watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NY Yankees and NASCAR.
Kenny is survived by his son, Ryland McKay and his mother, Brenda McKay; father, Kenneth (JoAnne) Comstock of Big Flats, NY; step-sisters: Colleen Kelly, Doreen (Timothy) Bonomo and Janeen Shores; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Kenny was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Walter and Freda Comstock; and maternal grandparents, Matthew and Margaret Richardson.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 5:00 pm. Burial will take place in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenny's name may be sent to: The , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 www.cancer.org or to Be the Match - Bone Marrow Donation, 500 N 5th St., Minneapolis, MN 55401-1206 www.BeTheMatch.org
Published in The Corning Leader on May 8, 2019