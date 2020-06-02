Kenneth H. Ball, 89, a resident of Elcor Nursing & Rehab Center in Horseheads, formerly of Addison, passed away there on Saturday, May 30, 2020 with his wife and step daughter by his side.



Ken was born in Lindley, NY on February 15, 1931, the son of the late Edgar and Helen (Blend) Ball. Raised in Lindley, Ken attended primary school in Lindley Rural Schools and attended high school in the Corning School District. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954.



Ken was employed as a tank operator at the Pressware Plant of Corning Glass Works and later Steuben Glass with 38 years of active service. He also was a mobile home dealer and owned and managed both Ball's Mobile Home Park and Ken's Mobile Home Park, both in Addison.



Ken was very involved in his community of Addison. He was a Past Chief and a founding member of the Addison Ambulance Corps. He was a member and Past Commander of the Williams-Greengrass American Legion Post in Addison as well as a Past Steuben County American legion Commander. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church and a former member of Addison Union Lodge F & AM in Addison.



On December 12, 2008, Ken married the former Betty Hadlock in Campbell. She survives.



Surviving Ken are his wife Betty Ball, his daughter and son in law, Janice and Jim Marrapese of Horseheads, his grandchildren, Stacee (Steve) Sholar of Homer, NY and Nichole (JP) Carlyle of Syracuse, great grandchildren, Blake Allen and Kathryn Carlyle, his step children, Michael (Wanda) Kelly of Richmond, VA, Paul (Terri) Kelly of Fredericksburg, VA, Wayne (Patsy) Kelly of Richmond, VA, Jay (Linda) Kelly of Chesterfield, VA and Sheila (James) Hierholzer of Baldwinsville, NY, 9 step grandchildren, 16 step great grandchildren, 4 step great great grandchildren, his brother, Calvin (Ethelyn) Ball of Belleview, FL his sister in law, Aleda Ball and several nieces and nephews.



Ken was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn Raker, his step son, Edward Kelly, his sister, Jean Divens and his brothers, Duane Ball and Gordon Ball.



A graveside service for Ken's family will be conducted in Addison Rural Cemetery with Rev. Troy Preston officiating.



Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.

