|
|
Kenneth Leland DeWert, age 77, of Savona, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his family following a long hard battle with cancer. He was born on September 29, 1942 in Curtis, the son of Francis and Beatrice Wagner DeWert. He married Shirley Froehlich on May 7, 1961.
Ken retired from Dresser-Rand in 2006 following over 16 1/2 years of service and he will be remembered for his love of antique cars, going to car shows, working in his shop, birds and being with his family and friends. He really enjoyed talking with people and he was a very friendly and generous person.
He is survived by wife of 58 years, Shirley, children, Cheryl (Shawn) Smith of Watkins Glen, Penny (Robert) Walker of Painted Post, Connie (Jeff) Ward of Campbell, Kenneth (Lori) DeWert of Savona, and Karin (Dave) Hart-Wilson of Florida, grandchildren, Jessica Stephens Harper, Amanda (Anthony) Chuhran, Dustin Walker, Ashley (Shawn) Knowles, Heidi (Michael) Seeley, Wendy (Kyle) Radford, Heather DeWert, Andrea Stephens, Jennifer Smith, Kyle Smith, and Nick Holley, great grandchildren, Faith, Mason, Zachary, Alexis, Sophia, Bentley, Rhyli, Joshua, Bradley, Carley, Grayson, McKenzie, Avantika, Camdyn, and Grace Ann, brothers, Francis (Ruth), Doug (Yvonne), Lawrence (Faye), Thomas (Margaret), Charles (Tammi), Ralph, John, Brian (Annette), and Dale (Debra) DeWert, sisters, Elizabeth (Carl) Rosenblatt, Joan (Clarence) Lovell, Susan (Robert) Harshberger, Carol (Steve) Shaut, Deborah (Dale) Husted, and Pamela (Regina) DeWert, sister-in-law, Donna DeWert, many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and good friends. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Beatrice DeWert, brother, Robert DeWert, sister, Phyllis Wagner, and a son-in-law, Ronnie Stephens.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A funeral service will follow there at 4:00 pm. Immediately following the services at the funeral home, Kenneth's family extends an invitation to all to gather at the Campbell American Legion, 8458 County Route 333, Campbell, NY to continue the celebration of his life. Burial will take place at Hope Cemetery Campbell at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Falck Cancer 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY 14905.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 7, 2019