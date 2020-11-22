Kenneth Lewis, age 84, of Troupsburg, NY left this earth to continue farming with his Father in Heaven on November 18, 2020. Ken was born on May 22, 1936 to Paul and Ellen Lewis of Jasper, NY.



He was a devoted farmer all of his life and learned to milk cows at a young age with his grandfather; Ken continued to proudly operate the farm until his passing. Ken was loved by everyone who knew him and was a dear husband, father, friend, and family member whom everyone respected and admired. Ken truly enjoyed the time he spent camping and traveling with his family, playing fantasy football and cheering on the Bills, playing games with family and friends, bowling, and hunting with his "deer" friends. He will be fondly remembered for his unique chuckle and quirky smile.



Ken is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sally, his two children Craig (Stefanie) and Danae, and one grandchild, Brielle. He is also survived by sisters Kay Murray and Carolyn (Ray) Amidon, mother-in-law Virginia Crane, brother-in-law Jim (Jackie) Crane, and sister-in-law Cheryl Lewis, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Ken was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ellen Lewis, his three brothers, Keith, Glen, and Jim Lewis, and his father-in-law, Edwin Crane.



Friends may call at H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 1607 Main Street Woodhull, NY on Tuesday, November 24th from 6pm – 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10am at the same location and will conclude with a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Troupsburg.



Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or memorial donations may be made to the Jasper-Troupsburg FFA or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.



