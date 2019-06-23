Home

Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Centenary Methodist Church
Bath, NY
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
Centenary Methodist Church
Bath, NY
Kenneth Silvy Obituary
BATH, NY.; Kenneth Silvy passed away on June 19, 2019, Ken went home to the Lord and his beautiful Bride of 58 years, Meredith (Kiff) Silvy. He was born April 2, 1937 in Corning, NY to Frank and Ruby Silvy. He married Meredith Kiff on November 28, 1958 who predeceased him on February 7, 2017.

Ken attended Haverling High School where he played many sports, including his favorite, football. While in HS, his family moved to Syracuse. Ken elected to stay in Bath to continue his education. During this time he lived with the Tom Baroody family. He worked at the Betty Kay Bake Shop to support himself.

Shortly after he and Meredith were married, Ken enlisted into the US Army. He was stationed in Germany returning home in 1962.

It is so no secret that Ken Silvy loved his "Gems" and minerals. He traveled to Tucson, AZ selling his famous Herkimer Diamonds and other gemstones. He made the name of "Herks" famous around the world. He mined Herkimers for 22 years.

Ken and Meredith traveled to Hawaii for many years and cruised the Carribean and Alaska. He and Meredith spent time in Myrtle Beach every year.

Ken is survived by his best friend, Theresa Hughes, a niece, Lucy Sullivan-West, a very special niece and nephew, Kim and Mark Kiff. Ken was predeceased by his wife, parents, sister, Geraldine Sullivan, Brother-in-law, Everett Kiff and Frank H. Kiff, Sr.

Funeral Services will be held at the Centenary Methodist Church in Bath, NY on Thursday June 27, 2019 the family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 am with his Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 am with Reverend Barre Butts Officiating. His Burial will follow at 1:00pm at the Bath National Cemetery with Military Honors. A Luncheon will immediately follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Centenary United Methodist Church, 3 W. Washington St. Bath, NY 14810.

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 23, 2019
