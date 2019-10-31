Home

Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Beartown Road Alliance Church
21 Beartown Rd
Painted Post, NY
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
Beartown Road Alliance Church
21 Beartown Rd
Painted Post, NY
Kenneth Walter Comstock Sr.


1947 - 2019
Kenneth Walter Comstock Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Walter Comstock, Sr., age 72 of Corning, New York passed away on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 2nd, 1947 in Corning to the late Walter and Freda Comstock. He married Jo Anne VanAlstin on July 11th, 1986.

He retired from the Marriott Corporation with 28 years of service and later retired from Corning Inc. after 15 years in 2010. Ken will be remembered for his love of conversation, and sharing stories of his time on the family farm in Hornby.

Ken is survived by his wife of 33 years: Jo Anne Comstock; three daughters: Colleen Kelly of Caton, Doreen (Timothy) Bonomo of Corning, Janeen Kelly of Elmira; grandchildren: Tyson Kelly, Nicholas and Kelly Bonomo, Ryland McKay; brothers: Chuck Comstock of Painted Post, Mark (Traci) Comstock of Rochester; sisters: Carol ( Steve) Givin of Ithaca, Deb ( Mike O'Dell) Paulhamus of Painted Post, Sandra ( Jeffery) Chilson of Middlebury Center, PA, Martha (Howard) Slifkin of Fl; special friend: Sally Fazzary of Corning and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his children: Marsha Comstock and Ken Comstock Jr.

Family and friends are invited to call at Beartown Road Alliance Church, 21 Beartown Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 on Sunday,November 3, 2019 from 2:00pm-3:30pm. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:30 with Pastor David Bretch officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenneth's name may be sent to: Be The Match, Bone Marrow Donation, 500 N. 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1206 or Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.

Kind words or fond memories of Ken can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 31, 2019
