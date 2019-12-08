Home

Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coopers Plains Fire Hall
1957 - 2019
Kevin D. Rice Obituary
Kevin D. Rice, age 61, of Coopers Plains, NY passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kevin was born on December 10, 1957 in Corning to Earl "Red" and Mary Ellen (Best) Rice. He married Penny Ellison on July 14, 1995 in Coopers Plains. Kevin was part of the first graduating class of West High School and he was a life-long mechanic in the Corning area. He was the owner of Rice's Auto Service for over 15 years where he provided quality service to his customers, gaining their trust and respect.

Kevin enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, playing pool, and loved working in his garage on his classic car and truck.

He is survived by his loving wife Penny; daughter, Rachael Rice; brother, Richard Rice of Painted Post; and several nieces and nephews. Kevin was predeceased by his parents and his sister Ellen Flannery.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 12th from 4-6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Vaughn VanSkiver officiating. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Painted Post.

On Saturday December 14th, friends and family are invited to gather for a celebration of life at Coopers Plains Fire Hall from 1-6 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in Kevin's name to the Coopers Plains - Long Acres Fire Department, PO Box 21, Coopers Plains, NY 14827.

Kevin's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 8, 2019
