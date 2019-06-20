|
|
Kevin J. Fagan, age 65, of Washington, DC, passed away on June 8, 2019. He was born in Corning, NY April 24, 1954, the son of the late Bernard J. and Sara (Cooper) Fagan. He was also predeceased by his sister Anne M. Fagan, brother, James M. and infant brother Bernard Jr. Kevin is survived by his brother Pat (Kim) Fagan of Syracuse, NY, sister-in-law, Nancy (Joe) Tuttle; nieces and nephews, Michael Fagan, Kelly Fagan, Heather (Chris) Day, Neil (Lori) Fagan and Suzanne Fagan, great niece and nephews and numerous cousins and friends.
As many can attest, Kevin loved his early life in the Southern Tier. He was a graduate of Haverling High School and attended Alfred University. Organized, talented and dedicated, he spent many years as organist at St. Mary's Church in Bath, conducted wine tours at Pleasant Valley Winery in Hammondsport (fun!), and worked at his family's business, Fagan's Inc. as well as catering and providing satellite kitchen supervision for large Corning Glass Works events. The man could cook!
After a stint as reservations manager at The Breakers in Florida, he moved to Washington, DC to provide exceptional managerial and technical expertise with the Chief Executives Organization, Paltech, The Arab Gulf States Institute and finally as an usher at his beloved Kennedy Center. He provided service for these companies around the world and formed warm lasting friendships wherever he went.
Kevin was intelligent and talented, but will be best remembered as a humble, delightful human being… funny, kind, empathetic, generous, fair, respectful, trustworthy, wise and fun! Kevin treated everyone with warmth and respect. We will miss his cooking, his "Kevin style" wit and funny stories, his acceptance and encouragement, his companionship, friendship, and most of all, his kindness and love.
Services in Bath and DC are being arranged. Date and time to be announced. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 20, 2019