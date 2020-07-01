Kevin M. Shelp, age 51 of Corning, New York passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1969 in Corning, New York to the late Kenneth Shelp and Barbara Hitchcock.
In his free time, Kevin will be remembered for his love of sports and his musical talent. Kevin was a passionate sports enthusiast. He enjoyed playing and watching all kinds of sports. He was an avid NY Giants, NY Knicks, NY Mets and Syracuse basketball superfan. He also had the ability to play just about any instrument he picked up. He loved to play the drums and was an excellent singer.
His larger than life personality allowed him to make countless, lifelong friendships. He was always cracking a joke and making someone laugh. He will be greatly missed by so many friends and family.
Kevin is survived by his daughters: Becca (David) Wills of Corning, Baili Shelp of Corning; and two very special people in Kevin's life, Brittaney (Randy) Greene, Brandy Crouch; step father: Roger Hitchcock of Corning; sisters: Kathy (John) Walter of Pine City, Brenda (Brian) Banks of Corning, mother of his children: Shelly Crouch of Corning, aunt and uncle: Shirley (Lon) Reid of Corning, nephews: Cody, Joey and Logan Walters, Jacob and Ethan Banks; cousins: Helen (Bob) Gilson of Cincinnati Ohio, Lonnie (Leslie) Reid of Corning and Nicole Reid of Corning; and very close friends, Fred (Tracey) Neally.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at 78 Riverside Circle, Corning, NY. Please wear something red in support of alcoholism. Arrangements are entrusted to Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's name may be sent to causes that help individuals and their families who suffer from alcoholism.
