Kim Marie Dixon of Beaver Dams went with the Lord on Oct. 3 surrounded by family and friends.
Kim was born on April 3, 1959 in Corning to Richard E. Burdick and Marjorie (Bloom) Burdick. Kim was married to Leland J. Dixon Jr. (Kip) on Nov. 23, 1986.
Kim was a cancer survivor.
Kim loved her work and the community of people at Watson Homestead for 20 years. Kim enjoyed nature, traveling, riding ATV and taking care of animals, a well-known, active member of the community.
She was predeceased by her Mom and Dad.
Kim is survived by her husband of 33 years, Leland J. Dixon Jr. (Kip), sisters and brother Debra Knickerbocker of Corning, NY, Cyndi (Jeff) Childers of Illinois, Richard (Abbi) Burdick of Painted Post, NY, Sandi (Thomas) Murray of Virginia, Patti (Doug) Sharman of Painted Post and many nieces and nephews and friends in life.
She always put others before herself. As part of Kim's selfless acts of kindness and helping people, Kim donated her body to science for helping future generations.
We will have a Celebration of Life for Kim at Watson Homestead in the Spring.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 9, 2019