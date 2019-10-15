|
|
1/27/91-10/12/19
Korbie L. Higgins left her family and friends unexpectedly on 10/12/19. Korbie is survived by her parents Michele Day and John "Skeeter" Cummings, Karl and Julie Higgins, Maternal grandparents David and Joan Day. Korbie was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Ruth and Paul Higgins. Korbie is survived by and resided with her Aunt Colleen Ellis. Korbie shared many happy memories with her cousins Taryn and Carrington Ellis. Korbie is survived by Paige Rivers her daughter and this will always be her greatest accomplishment. She was employed at the Village Tavern in Hammondsport where she had found a job that she truly loved. She was an animal lover and had a great love for pit bulls. Korbie loved the color orange, fall was her favorite season, and Hallowen was her favorite holiday. Korbie had an amazing love for life, and she could light up a room with her smile. Korbie had several friends and family members that fell in love with her personality. She would always be found dancing around the room talking to everyone that was in her presence. Korbie was always a free spirit that could not be tamed. Services will be held at LaMarche Funeral Home at 35 Main Street Hammondsport NY. Friends and Family are invited to calling hours on Wednesday October 16th from 5pm-8pm. On Thursday October 17th a graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery at 1:00pm. A celebration of Korbie's life will be held at the Bath VFW where friends and family can share happy memories together. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Bath Cinderella Softball League at Po Box 523 Bath NY 14810. This is where Korbie and Paige shared many wonderful memories together.
I will not be another flower,
Picked for my beauty and left to die
I will be wild, difficult to tame
And impossible to forget.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 15, 2019