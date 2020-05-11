|
Kreg R. Christian, 44, of Daysprings II, Corning, NY, passed away very suddenly at Corning Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020 after becoming acutely ill at home.
Kreg was born in Hornell, NY on February 12, 1976, the son of Arnold G. and Patricia A. (Herrington) Christian. He was raised in Woodhull and was a 1994 graduate of Addison Central School.
Kreg was employed as a custodian at World Kitchen in Corning for over 20 years. He loved music, pro wrestling, long walks, pizza and Pepsi and mostly animals. He could often be found at Pawz and Purrz in Corning loving on the animals there. Kreg had a great fascination with John F. Kennedy and was a great historian regarding him. He was a laid back man with never a foul word for anyone or anything.
Kreg is survived by his sister and brother in law, Linda and Steven VanCise of Woodhull, his brother and his fiancé, Kyle Christian and Lisa Picone of Bath, his nephews, Steven (Alicia) VanCise II and Henry (Vicki) VanCise, all of Woodhull, great nieces, Brooke and Kailee and great nephew, Camdin, his aunt, Ella Mae Herrington of Woodhull and several cousins.
Kreg was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Patricia Christian.
Due to our current health crisis, the family will hold a private service for immediate family.
Burial will be in Woodhull Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home of Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 11, 2020