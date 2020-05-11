Home

POWERED BY

Services
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Kreg Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kreg R. Christian


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kreg R. Christian Obituary
Kreg R. Christian, 44, of Daysprings II, Corning, NY, passed away very suddenly at Corning Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020 after becoming acutely ill at home.

Kreg was born in Hornell, NY on February 12, 1976, the son of Arnold G. and Patricia A. (Herrington) Christian. He was raised in Woodhull and was a 1994 graduate of Addison Central School.

Kreg was employed as a custodian at World Kitchen in Corning for over 20 years. He loved music, pro wrestling, long walks, pizza and Pepsi and mostly animals. He could often be found at Pawz and Purrz in Corning loving on the animals there. Kreg had a great fascination with John F. Kennedy and was a great historian regarding him. He was a laid back man with never a foul word for anyone or anything.

Kreg is survived by his sister and brother in law, Linda and Steven VanCise of Woodhull, his brother and his fiancé, Kyle Christian and Lisa Picone of Bath, his nephews, Steven (Alicia) VanCise II and Henry (Vicki) VanCise, all of Woodhull, great nieces, Brooke and Kailee and great nephew, Camdin, his aunt, Ella Mae Herrington of Woodhull and several cousins.

Kreg was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Patricia Christian.

Due to our current health crisis, the family will hold a private service for immediate family.

Burial will be in Woodhull Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home of Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kreg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -