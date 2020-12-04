Kristopher F. Carson, 49, passed away on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital. He was born in the Town of Urbana on November 13, 1971 the son of Kit Eldon Carson and Marjorie Marie Winters Carson.



He graduated from Haverling Central School where he was in the play Guys & Dolls. He received his Associates Degree in Communication from Cayuga Community College.



He was a Radio Announcer and worked for channel 3 in Elmira. He then worked for Spectrum in Rochester, NY in the customer service department.



He loved his favorite band the Gin Blossoms. He had a great sense of humor always making people laugh.



He was predeceased by his grandfather Frank Aighmey.



He is survived by his mother Marjorie Winters Carson, father Kit Carson, daughter Genevieve Alexa, grandmother Kay Aighmey, aunts and uncles Betty (Ed) Stopka, Sally (John) Stopka, Clare (Kathy) Carson and many cousins. Dear friends Jeff Palmer, Stan Skolny and Jason Lascola.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations maybe made in Kristopher's memory to the North Urbana Chapel 8505 North Urbana Road Hammondsport, NY 14840.



Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.



