|
|
Kyle L. Jones, age 29 of Addison, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home after a long and courageous battle with Type 1 Diabetes.
Born on June 8, 1990 in Elmira, NY, he was the son of Richard and Jeannie (Faulkner) Jones. Kyle was a graduate of Addison High School, class of 2008. Shortly after graduation, Kyle began working for Wades Home and Farm, holding numerous positions.
Kyle will be remembered for his huge dreams and huge heart. He was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman and loved being outside in nature either with his coon dogs or riding his four-wheeler. He was known for his many adventures with his friends and family.
Kyle is survived by his loving and devoted parents: Richard and Jeannie Jones of Addison, NY; sister, Heather (Kyle Eldridge) Jones of Elkland, PA; nanny, Margie Miles of Addison, NY; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kyle was predeceased by his paternal grandparents: Sonny and Winnie Jones; maternal grandparents: Herbert Faulkner and Henrietta Bliss; and cousin, Aron Michael Jones.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Tuscarora Baptist Church, 441 Cook Rd, Addison, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 3:00 pm, Pastor George Coon officiating. He will be laid to rest in the family plot in Baxter Cemetery. Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kyle's name may be sent to: Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison, NY 14801 to assist with funeral expenses.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 21, 2020