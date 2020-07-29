1/1
L. Ronald Nielsen
1928 - 2020
L. Ronald Nielsen, 91, of Bath, NY died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was born September 23, 1928 in Prattsburgh, NY the son of the late Niels Leman and Dorothy (Boudman) Nielsen. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Nielsen owned and operated Ronnie's Atlantic in the village of Bath years ago, and retired from Empire Abstract in Bath, NY, where he was President. He served as a Steuben County Legislator for 14 years and was on the Bath School Board for ten years. He attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bath and was a member of the Vestry. He was a member of the Bath B.P.O.E. 1547, Charles E. Wescott American Legion Post 173, V.F.W. Post 1470, Bath Country Club and Bath Rotary Club. He was also a Boy Scout Leader and very involved in local youth athletics. Mr. Nielsen will be remembered for his kind outgoing personality and delightful whistle as he walked.

He is survived by his beloved daughter and son-in-law Susan and Byron Nickerson of Glenmoore, PA and beloved son and daughter-in-law Scott and Helga Nielsen of Easthampton, MA; his adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, Drew and Karen Hagen Nickerson and their children Remy and Wesley, Paige and Matthew Nickerson Adams and their children Caden, Arden and Vivien. He was predeceased by his loving wife Phyllis Muller Nielsen and brother Richard.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, to be announced, after the pandemic restrictions are over. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bath. Condolences for the family may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
