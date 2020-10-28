LaMonte "Butch" E. Orr Sr., age 77 of Corning, New York passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1943 in Corning, New York the son of the late Wellington "Jack" Orr and Carmen Reynolds. He married Dawn Orr (Travis) on June 21, 1990.
Butch was a baker at Crystal City Bakery and then P&C for many years. He loved to spend time with his family, fishing, watching westerns and tinkering with whatever toy or trinket he had closest to him. He was also an avid collector of Elvis Presley memorabilia and toy trains. He was a joker and had a way to make light of most any situation, and if all else failed he'd come in with a fart joke. He loved to keep the Corning city squirrels fed with a daily supply of peanuts, often getting them within arm's reach. He also spent a lot of time working on vehicles for himself and family members.
Butch is survived by his wife Dawn E. Orr; children Cecile (Robert) Mullen, LaMonte (Samantha) Orr Jr., Elvis (Lateasha) Orr, Crystal (Troy) Orr, Mary Hurd, Christine Taft and Mertye (Ivan) Learn; siblings Sandra Fritz, Steven Orr, Sylvia Thompson, Daryl Orr, and Sherry Vanzile; grandchildren JC, Damian, Trenton, Devon, Dezmond, Mason, William, Lori, Timothy, Samantha, Caitlin, Cassidy, Kenny, Latasha, James, Joshua, Daniel and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Butch was predeceased by his daughter Sharville Orr, brother Eugene "Bucky" Orr and grandson Danny Taft.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at the USW Union Hall at 100 Civic Center Plaza Corning, NY on Friday, October 30, 2020 between 5:00pm and 7:00pm to share your stories and pay respects. Due to COVID, NYS restrictions allow a maximum of 25 people in the facility at one time, we ask that you be patient as we manage flow, wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distancing during this already difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to offset medical and funeral expenses by visiting gofundme.com/f/lamonte-butch-orr-memorial
Kind words or fond memories of Butch can be offered to his family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com