A place to stay untouched by death
Does not exist
It does not exist in space, it does not exist in the ocean,
Nor if you stay in the middle of a mountain.
- The Buddha
Lane Sweetman lost his life on January 17, 2020. Lane was living in Austin, Texas and he was 31 years old when he passed.
Lane Sweetman loved his family and his friends. He loved art and making art: he was an independent abstract artist, working mostly in acrylics on canvas, with brilliant colors and layered shapes. From childhood, Lane was fascinated with cooking and was a gifted student of the culinary arts. He appreciated the nuances of flavor, in food and in beverage. Lane was a natural-born skier, and he could be found (although not as often as he wished) on the slopes of Santa Fe and Taos, his two favorite ski locations. He traveled the world with family, especially with his mother, to places like Poland, Alaska, Montreal, Chile, Costa Rica and to Paris with his uncle. He loved all animals, especially cats and also one very special bird. Further, he cared for the environment and was concerned about many social issues in America.
Family and friends knew Lane as a beautiful and special soul, a unique and complex person who cannot be replaced, who was intrinsically gentle and loving at heart.
Lane Sweetman was a graduate of The Pine Ridge School, in Williston, Vermont. His childhood was spent in coastal Texas (in South Padre Island and Bayview), in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and in the woods and fields of his grandparents' property in Hornby, New York.
Lane Sweetman's surviving parents, Chuck and Tracy Sweetman, reside in Santa Fe, with his brother Alan Augustine Sweetman. Other survivors include his grandmother, Eleanor Connell of Corning, New York; his uncle Mark Connell (Liz Connell) and cousin Mark David Connell of Salt Lake City, Utah, his aunt, Ruth Connell of Annapolis, Maryland, and his cousin Warren Connell Cramer (Sarah Cramer, son Henry) of Plattsburgh, New York.
The family will receive friends at Acly-Stover Funeral Home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm. He will be interred next to his grandfather, Joseph Arthur Connell, in Goodsell Cemetery, Hornby, NY. Notes of remembrances can be shared directly with the family by email to his father, Charles Sweetman, at [email protected] firm.com or handwritten notes can be mailed to The Acly-Stover Funeral Home, 327 East Second Street, Corning, New York 14830 to be buried with Lane.
