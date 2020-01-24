Home

Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Lanora Ann Elward

Lanora Ann Elward Obituary
Lanora Ann Elward age 53, of Prattsburgh NY died Tuesday the 21st, 2020 at the Canandaigua hospital after battling liver disease for quite some years. She was a fighter and fought as hard as she could. She would bring a smile to anyone's face she ran into and loved to reminisce on wonderful memories. She took much pride in all her projects she would make for loved ones for holidays. Nora had so much joy for a good hand of cards with her family, and trips up north to see her wonderful cousins. Her most joyous times were hearing her grandson Aiden Arionus laughing and running through her home.

She is survived by her father Bernard J. Elward and her brothers Tim (Rhonda), James, Jeffery and John Elward. Her husband Charlie (chico) Ortez, her daughter Renee (Michael) Ortiz, many wonderful nieces and nephews and amazing cousins, her aunt and uncle. Her beautiful step children Fawn, Hillary, and Nikki Ortiz and all their precious children. She is predeceased by her beautiful mother Ann Lazore-Elward.

There will be no services due to her wishes, she truly loved everyone and carried so much joy in her heart.

Arrangements are with Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 24, 2020
