Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Larry A. Loucks


1942 - 2019
Larry A. Loucks Obituary
Larry A. Loucks, age 77, of Bath, passed away Monday, August 5 at Ira Davenport Hospital. Larry was a loving father to his son Dennis (Cindy) Loucks and grandchildren Amber, Faith and Lacey. Born January 16, 1942 to Alonzo and Ethel Loucks and is survived by siblings Dick, Gary, Phil (Betty), Ralph, Carol (Tammy) Loucks, Vonnie (Frank) Caparulo, Jane (Bob) Dann, Jenny Bryan, Norma Buckley and Mary Pickett. Predeceased by Bob, Bernard and Louis. Larry enjoyed toy trains, NASCAR and helping others. He operated taxi services for years and worked for R.L. Jones. He will be greatly missed by many.

Calling hours are 11 a.m. - noon, Friday, August 9 at Fagan's Funeral Home, 31 W. Morris St. Services will be held there at the conclusion of calling hours at noon.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 9, 2019
