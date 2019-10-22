|
Larry G. Baker, age 67 of Corning, NY passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on October 21, 1951 in Westfield, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence and Velma Baker. He married Laura Roehrig-Goodier on July 18, 2009. He worked as an extruder operator for Polly-O Dairy for 35 years before his retirement.
Larry will be remembered for his love of the Yankees, fishing, mudding, bowling, traveling on his motorcycle and feeding the birds and any other wildlife in his yard. Larry's greatest joy was his family. He lived for his children, grandchildren and great grandson.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Laura Baker of Corning, NY; children: Larry Baker, Jr. of Corning, NY, Robert Baker of NY, Shawn Goodier of Corning, NY, Heather (Brad) Hively of Beaver Dams, NY; 14 grandchildren; one great grandson; siblings: Linda Baker, Sonny (Kim) Baker, Joanie (Phil) Bacon, Marlene (Todd) Kimball; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and his family in Florida.
In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his sister, Penny Baker and brother, James "Jimbo" Williams.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 7:00 pm, Pastor Charlie Vollmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's name may be sent to a cancer research center of your choice.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 22, 2019