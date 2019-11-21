|
|
Larry Jenks, age 89, of Painted Post, NY passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Memory Care Unit at the Paramount Sr. Living Facility in Maytown, PA. He was born on September 30, 1930 in Corning to Henry and Ethel (Angelhart) Jenks and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Painted Post. He is predeceased by Lucille Carey, his wife of over 60 years, his brother Ronald, and his eldest son, Thomas.
Larry retired from Corning, Inc. and the Weyerhaeuser Co. He was an avid hunter and golfer, loved people, and enjoyed playing practical jokes and sharing stories. Larry's passion was in service to his community. He is most remembered for his 50+ years of service in the Painted Post Fire Department. He joined the rescue squad in 1967 and became an EMT. During that time, he helped develop and implement a paramedic training program. After serving 14 years as an officer in the rescue squad, he was appointed Assistant Chief in 1987, and from 1989-1996, Larry served as Chief. He officially retired from service in 2018.
He is survived by sons, L. Michael Jenks of Hornell, NY, and Timothy (Deborah) Jenks of Reading, PA, and daughter-in-law Sherry (Thomas) Jenks of Corning, NY. His pride and joy are his grandchildren: Deanna (Tracy) Rhoads of Beaver Dams, NY, Kiersten Jenks of Lewisville, TX, Amy Peters of Hornell, NY, Sean (Carrie) Jenks of Huntersville, NC, Adam (Emilee Davenport) Jenks of Auburn, NY, Katharine (Kerri Phillips) Jenks of Sunnyside, NY, and Alexander (Kathleen Davin) Jenks of Long Island City, NY, six great-grandchildren, and step-granddaughter, Trisha (Alan) VanGorden and family of Horseheads, NY. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Maureen (Ken) Naylor of Campbell, NY and Susan (Ronald) Jenks, two nieces and three nephews.
Family and friends are invited to share memories and stories on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning. A service in celebration of Larry's life will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Gary McCaslin officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to:
The Painted Post Fire Department
261 Steuben Street
Painted Post, NY 14870
Alzheimer's Foundation of America
322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10001
www.alzfdn.org/donate
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 21, 2019