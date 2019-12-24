|
Larry Lee Curreri, age 58 of Lindley, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home.
Born on December 12, 1961 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Dick and Betty (Colegrove) Curreri. Larry was a graduate of Addison High School, class of 1980. He married Suzette Strait on June 30, 2012. He worked as a machine operator for Carbaugh Tool Co. Inc for 9 years.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Suzette Curreri of Lindley, NY; children: Randy Curreri of Big Flats, NY, Brian Curreri of Webster, NY, Brett Curreri of Lawrenceville, PA, Brittany Curreri of Rochester, NY; grandson, Bradley Michael Curreri; step-children: Amber (Daniel) Easton of Mexico, Drew Easton of CA, Kelly Addison Easton of Mexico; siblings: James (Carol) Curreri of Farmington, Minnesota, Frank (Jeannie) Curreri of Painted Post, NY, Linda (Paul) Mattison of Tioga, PA; sister-in-law, Susan Curreri of Painted Post, NY; brother-in-law, Gary Aumick of Addison, NY; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his son, Larry Lee Curreri, Jr.; brother, Richard Curreri; and sister, Sherrie Aumick.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home 10 Wall Street Addison, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's name may be sent to the by visiting www.alz.org
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 24, 2019