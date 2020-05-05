|
Larry W. Tucker, 79, of County Route 85, Addison (Town of Tuscarora), passed away at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a period of poor health.
Larry was born in Corning on March 22, 1941, the son of the late Raymond C. and Winifred E. (Horton) Tucker.
Larry has been a dairy farmer his entire adult life. As a young man he worked for a short period of time as a crane operator in the foundry at the Ingersoll-Rand Co. in Painted Post. He also had been a bus driver for the Addison School District and worked for Mather Well Drilling. He also had a construction business and built many homes and commercial buildings in the area.
Larry had farming in his blood as he was a member of the Allegany-Steuben Holstein Assoc. and was very active in 4 H programs in the area. He loved spending time at the county fair, showing his livestock and assisting 4 H members with theirs. He was a former member and Past Fire Chief of the Tuscarora Volunteer Fire Department. He was a very avid deer hunter.
Larry is survived by his 48 year companion, Micheline Seeley, his children, Beth Warren of Painted Post, Brad Tucker (Virginia Cook) of Addison, Billy (Karen) Tucker of Addison, Brandie (Grant) Sherman of S. Dakota, Bryan Tucker of Addison, Brett Tucker (LaRenda Smith) of Addison and Berry (Kathy) Tucker of Osceola, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his sister in law, Sharon Tucker of Virginia, his mother in law, LaRae Baker of Addison and 2 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Winifred Tucker, his daughter, Barbara Freligh, his brother, James Tucker, his father in law, Reed Seeley and his brothers in law, Douglas and Michael Seeley.
A private graveside service will be held in Addison Hill; Cemetery, Tuscarora with burial there.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Addison Hill Cemetery Assoc., c/o Barbara Morseman, 786 Cty. Rte. 85, Addison, NY 14801.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 5, 2020