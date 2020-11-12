Laura Ann Damoth, age 79 of Lindley, NY passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Upstate Medical in Syracuse.
Born on November 28, 1940 in Carter Camp, PA, she was the daughter of the late James, Sr. and Clara (Hoppe) Buman. Laura was a graduate of Northside High School, class of 1960. She married Stanley A. Damoth on May 9, 1965. Laura spent her years working as a homemaker, raising her daughter.
Laura will be remembered as having a strong faith. She loved listening to country music, reading, working on puzzles and spending time outdoors in her gardens. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and had made many quilts over the years. Laura's greatest joy came from spending time at home with her family - specifically her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Laura is survived by her loving husband, Stanley A. Damoth of Lindley, NY; daughter, Melanie (Thomas, Sr.) Margeson of Corning, NY; grandchildren: Kayla Damoth, Rose Kohler, Elizabeth Damoth, Mercedes Damoth; great grandchildren: Emma Swarthout, Anastazia Kohler, a baby great grandson on the way, Kira Siptrott, Ezekiel Damoth Hasty; siblings: Jean (Paul "Butch") Lanphear of Beaver Dams, NY, Eugene (Patricia) Buman of Lindley, NY, Helen (Darrell "Dude") Wilson of Corning, NY, Stella (Raymond "Rick") Howell of Newport News, VA, Raymond (Kathy) Buman of Lindley, NY, Judy (Charles) Wilson of Lindley, NY, Susan (Mark Cole) Buman of Lindley, NY, Debra (Joseph "Joe") Burrows of Osceola, PA; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Laura was predeceased by brothers: James and Albert Buman; and sister, Virginia Rossman.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A private funeral service will be held for family. Burial will take place in the family plot in Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post. All COVID-19 precautions will apply. Face masks are required.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.