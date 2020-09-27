BATH - Laurence B. Ferris Jr., 72, passed away at the Bath VA Medical Center after a short illness. He was born in Corning, NY on May 19, 1948 the son of the late Laurence B. Ferris Sr. and Grace Fitch Ferris.



He Graduated from Corning High School. He served in the US Navy from 1968 to 1970 and 4 years in the reserves. He worked for Corning Inc. for 37 and a half years.



He enjoyed fishing and boating on Keuka Lake, and doing woodworking.



He was predeceased by his parents.



He is survived by his loving and life companion Debbie Buck, nephews Adam, Robert, Joshua, Dustin, Zach, and niece Justina, Greta nieces and nephews Kalyn, Kaydance, Cole, Owen, Robert, Wyatt and Lucas, mother-in-law and cousin Henry Ferris.



His Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Nondaga Cemetery with Military Honors.



Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.

