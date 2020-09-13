Lawrence W. Phillips, Jr., a longtime resident of AdventHealth Care Center Zephyrhills South (Zephyr Haven Nursing Home) in Zephyrhills, Florida, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 84. His death was caused by the COVID-19 virus.



Lawrence, Jr., was born on March 25, 1936, to the late Frances M. and Lawrence W. Phillips, Sr., and grew up just outside of Corning, New York, on the family farm in Chambers, New York. He attended a one-room schoolhouse for his grade school and junior high years and was a 1953 graduate of Northside High School in Corning.



Larry, as he was known, was a proud Veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War and in the US Army Security Agency. He enjoyed a very successful and well-traveled thirty-six-year career with Corning Incorporated (formerly Corning Glass Works), retiring from the company in 1995 as a Senior Project Engineer. Larry collaborated with colleagues in several Corning-partnered manufacturing plants around the world serving as a lead Senior Project Engineer for opening such plants in the countries of Wales, Australia, and South Korea.



The caption to Larry's senior portrait in his high school year book read: "Beware the fury of a patient man." Anyone who was ever on the receiving end of Larry's so-called fury can attest to the truthfulness of this statement. However, equally if not more ferocious was his love and devotion to family and friends. Larry/Dad will be remembered and loved with the same ferocity that he loved us.



Lawrence W. Phillips, Jr., is lovingly survived by: former wife and companion of over sixty years, Elizabeth "Betty"; two sons, Davis and Douglas (Tammara); sister, Laura; brother, Richard (Sandy); brothers-in-law, Mark (Arlene) and Merton (Sonya); and over forty nieces and nephews.



Due to current necessary restrictions on group gatherings associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there are no plans for a memorial service. Details regarding a possible graveside service in Coopers Plains, New York, may be forthcoming as restrictions and travel permit.

