Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Church
51 Maple Street
Corning, NY
Lee Austin Obituary
Lee K. Austin, age 81 of Addison, New York passed away on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

He was born on July 24, 1938 in Rochester, New York to Richard Austin and Josephine Farmer. He married Rosemary Piro on August 20, 1960.

He graduated from RIT in 1961 with a degree in electrical engineering. He retired from Dresser Rand, Painted Post in 1997 with 34 years of service. In his younger years, he was a Boy Scout Leader, chief with the Indian Guides, Red Cross instructor, charter member of the Pinnacle Ski Mountain, avid skier, and active member of both St. Vincent de Paul Church and St. Catherine's Church.

In his later years, Lee enjoyed spending his summers on Canandaigua Lake and square dancing with the Champagne Whirl-a-ways. He loved following any sports that his grandchildren were involved in, cheering them on from the sidelines. His grandchildren were the joy of his life. He also was a member of the Middletown Historical Society and donated his trains and expertise to the museum.

Lee is survived by his wife of 59 years: Rosemary Austin; 3 children: Terri (Vern) Thomas of Pagosa Springs, CO, David ( Laura) Austin of Painted Post, Marlo (Mark) Woodhouse of Addison; daughter in law: Liz Austin of Pittsford, NY; 12 grandchildren: Leah (Kyle), Alex, Rachel, MacKenzie, Abby,Olivia, Brian, Jordan, Audrey, Angie, Anthony, Payton.

In addition to his parents, Lee was predeceased by a son, Michael Austin in 2011.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine's Church, 51 Maple Street, Corning, NY on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00am. Burial will immediately follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial. In addition, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at St. Catherine's Church Hall from 6:00pm-8:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee's name may be sent to: St. Catherine's Cemetery, 51 Maple Street, Addison, NY 14801, or Middletown Historical Society, 41 Main St, Addison, NY 14801.

Kind words or fond memories of Lee can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 6, 2019
