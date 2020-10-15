Lee R. Phelan, age 75, of Bradford, NY, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Seneca View Nursing Facility. He was born on November 21, 1944 in Elmira, NY to the late Martin and Marguerite Phelan. Lee is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan Phelan of Bradford, NY; step-children, Jennifer Raymond of Pine City and Brian Raymond (Korey) of Horseheads; granddaughter, Cayla Raymond of Salamanca, NY; brother, Martin (Gail) Phelan of Seguin, TX; sister, Marge (Kermit) Erion-Johnson of Sturgis, SD; uncle, Robert Evenden of Horseheads; niece Tamara Golden of Elmira Heights; nephew, Martin J. (Gena) Phelan of Schertz, TX; (predeceased) niece, Deborah Phelan of Seguin, TX; and several cousins. After graduation from Horseheads High School, Lee served in the US Army. He began his career in law enforcement as a Corning Police Officer, Millport Sheriff and Chemung County Deputy. Lee twice worked at Corning Inc. Security where he retired after 31 years. While at Corning Inc. Security, he served as Millport Village and Town of Veteran Judge for 20 years and worked Wegman's security. Lee was a member of the Elmira Heights American Legion, Horseheads Kiwanis and the Masons. He loved watching boxing, NASCAR and old reruns of M*A*S*H and NCIS. He loved vacationing with his family and most of all, going out to eat. He wanted people to know he did everything he wanted to, and in his own words, "I did it my way". Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 17th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Chris Durham officiating. Anyone wishing to express thoughts and memories may do so. Flowers will be provided by the family. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Lee may be sent to your local SPCA, Bradford Baptist Church (2788 Yawger Hill Rd., Bradford, NY 14815) or relief funds to assist the Louisiana Hurricane or California Wildfire victims. Adhering to NYS regulation, all guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

