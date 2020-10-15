1/1
Lee R. Phelan
1944 - 2020
Lee R. Phelan, age 75, of Bradford, NY, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Seneca View Nursing Facility. He was born on November 21, 1944 in Elmira, NY to the late Martin and Marguerite Phelan. Lee is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan Phelan of Bradford, NY; step-children, Jennifer Raymond of Pine City and Brian Raymond (Korey) of Horseheads; granddaughter, Cayla Raymond of Salamanca, NY; brother, Martin (Gail) Phelan of Seguin, TX; sister, Marge (Kermit) Erion-Johnson of Sturgis, SD; uncle, Robert Evenden of Horseheads; niece Tamara Golden of Elmira Heights; nephew, Martin J. (Gena) Phelan of Schertz, TX; (predeceased) niece, Deborah Phelan of Seguin, TX; and several cousins. After graduation from Horseheads High School, Lee served in the US Army. He began his career in law enforcement as a Corning Police Officer, Millport Sheriff and Chemung County Deputy. Lee twice worked at Corning Inc. Security where he retired after 31 years. While at Corning Inc. Security, he served as Millport Village and Town of Veteran Judge for 20 years and worked Wegman's security. Lee was a member of the Elmira Heights American Legion, Horseheads Kiwanis and the Masons. He loved watching boxing, NASCAR and old reruns of M*A*S*H and NCIS. He loved vacationing with his family and most of all, going out to eat. He wanted people to know he did everything he wanted to, and in his own words, "I did it my way". Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 17th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Chris Durham officiating. Anyone wishing to express thoughts and memories may do so. Flowers will be provided by the family. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Lee may be sent to your local SPCA, Bradford Baptist Church (2788 Yawger Hill Rd., Bradford, NY 14815) or relief funds to assist the Louisiana Hurricane or California Wildfire victims. Adhering to NYS regulation, all guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

Published in The Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
04:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Lee was always a good neighbor for us and our parents. He will be missed.
Bob & Donna Biehl
Neighbor
October 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed being at my parents house and visiting with him and seeing his old truck. He was always there to help my Dad when he need it.
Richard Biehl
Friend
October 15, 2020
Lee was a one and only person. He always had the right answers to any question posed to him . Lee and I were just like brothers , we both served as Deputy Sheriffs for several years, we hunted and fished together , partied together , vacationed together once to Virginia Beach. we somehow lost touch over the last few years, i will always remember him and keep a special place in my heart and memory for Lee . My prayers are being sent to his wife with hopes she makes it through this terrible time in her life.
Don Williams
Friend
October 15, 2020
Sue and family,
Our deepest sympathy go out to all of you. May knowing friends care help you through this difficult time of sorrow. Memories live forever in our hearts. God bless.
Your friends, Meg and Mark Elston
Margaret Elston
Friend
October 15, 2020
Sue&Family, I am so sorry to read of Lee's Passing. I am proud to say we were lifetime friends. We worked at Corning at the same times, and we watched many Boxing matches together in the early years. May God have mercy on his soul. We will all miss him. He was one of the best.
Bill Giblin, Sun City Center Florida
Friend
October 15, 2020
Dear Sue and family, so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Gary and Marlene Little Family
Gary & Marlene Little
Friend
October 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Richard Hewitt
Acquaintance
