Lenora Hilda Porter
1938 - 2020
Lenora Hilda Porter, age 81, of Bath, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hammondsport, NY. Mrs. Porter was born December 28, 1938 in Caton, NY.

She is the daughter of the late Leonard and the late Louise (King) Pratt. She married Harold B. Porter on October 19, 1991 at Bethel Assembly, Bath, NY. She was employed by Kansas City School District in Missouri as a Computer Programmer. Lenora loved to sing hymns. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and knitting.

She is survived by her husband, Harold B. Porter; sons: Joe (Karen) Prescott of DeSoto, KS, Mark (Kimberly) Prescott of Hammondsport, NY, Thurlow (Laurie) Prescott of DeSoto, KS; stepsons, David Porter of Tallahassee, FL and Harold Porter, III of St. Albans, VT; and son-in-law, Joe Berry of Missouri; 13 grandchildren: Jade, Jonah, Mikie, Jarrod, Jordon, Shane, Regan, and Jody Prescott, Rachelle Hornbeck, Jordan, Makelle, and Brianna Berry, MacKinzie Went; 6 step grandchildren: Maria, Sarah, Shelby, Taylor, Chad, and Megan; 19 great-grandchildren: Bryanna, Kyla, Elijah, Titas, Imanna, Bryce, Brayden, Kyle, Olivia, Ian, Jaiden, Kiera, Makaih, Kenley, Camden, Savannah, Makenna Leigh, Graycen, and Lucas; and 4 great great-grandchildren: Weston, Aubree, Hadle, and David.

Lenora is predeceased by her daughter, Melody Berry; half brother, Robert Burdick; sister, Grace Chapen.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY.

Memorial donations in Lenora's name may be made to Caton Bible Chapel, 11297 Old County Road, Corning, NY.

Lenora's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Leader on Aug. 3, 2020.
