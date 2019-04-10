|
Leo F. Gardner, age 83, of Painted Post, NY died at home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1935 in Gouverneur, NY to Francis and Cora (Shoullette) Gardner. He grew up in Canton, NY and moved to Painted Post in 1957 to start his career at Ingersoll Rand. Leo married Margaret Moore on August 19, 1957 in St. Mary's Church in Canton. During the years that he lived in the Village of Painted Post, Leo volunteered with the fire department and served on the police force. He also served in the United States Army Reserves. Leo retired from Dresser Rand in 2000.
Leo was a die-hard Yankees fan and coached youth hockey. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was always happiest when he was outdoors. He loved to tell a good story and always enjoyed a good laugh. He could build or fix just about anything.
He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Margaret; children: Donna (Scott) Liljegren of Wheaton, IL, Diane Gardner of Escondido, CA, David (Shannon) Gardner of Auburn, NY and Dan Gardner of Chapel Hill, NC; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his sister, Joan.
A private mass will be held at the family's convenience.
Memorial donations may be made in Leo's name to All Saints Parish, 222 Dodge Avenue, Corning, NY 14830.
Leo's family entrusted his care with Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 10, 2019