Leo Rouse, Jr., of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He was born in Addison, NY, on September 6, 1929, the son of the late Leo and Esther [Scotchmer] Rouse.
Mr. Rouse served with the US Army during the Korean War. He had lived in Painted Post for over 60 years where he was an inspector with Ingersoll-Dresser Rand.
Mr. Rouse was a member of a Barber Shop Quartet and later moved to North Tonawanda in 2016.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Concetta C. [Colamarino] Rouse, a daughter Bonnie (Michael) Covey, two granddaughters Angela Covey and Shyanne Benedict, a great-granddaughter Haley, a brother Jim Rouse, two sisters Rosie Blackham and Betty Schulmerich, also many nieces and nephews.
His family will be present on Sunday from 12:30 -1:30 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY, where Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM.
Due to current regulations, facial coverings and social distancing are required.
Interment in Bath National Cemetery.
Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
for guest register.