Leon L. Hosmer
1950 - 2020
Leon L. Hosmer, 70, of Bath, NY passed away surrounded by close family at home, after a long-term battle with kidney disease on November 8, 2020. Leon was born July 21, 1950 in Olean, NY. to Leon C. and Violet V. Hosmer.

Leon graduated from Bath Haverling High School. He retired from the Steuben County Highway Department where he worked as a machine operator for over 30 years.

The world lost an incredible Father, Companion, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Great Grandfather on-November 8, 2020. Leon is survived by his companion, Phyllis Failing; his daughter, Wakita Wise (Dave Allen); His grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) Gruver, Cassandra (Jason) Barrett, Nichole (Kenny) Taft, Kevin (Courtney) Failing, and Cici (Casey) Day; Great grandchildren, Serena, Kaden, Arlo, Anthony, Emily, and Phoenix. Siblings, Cindy Hosmer, Timothy Hosmer, Ronald Hosmer, Debbie (Mauricio) Gallegos, Terry Shattuck, Pam (Carlos) Apodaca; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife, Gretchen M Hosmer; his sisters, Karen Hosmer and Darlene Griffith.

Leon had a heart of gold, he was the most selfless, hardworking, friendly (he would wave to anyone even if you did not know him), he enjoyed fishing, going to the races, working on cars and listening to classic country music.

He was loved by all that knew him.

There will celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.

Published in The Leader on Nov. 12, 2020.
