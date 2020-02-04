Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Victory Highway Wesleyan Church
Painted Post., NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Victory Highway Wesleyan Church
Painted Post., NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Sutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Sutton Obituary
Leonard "Lenny" G. Sutton, age 89, of Painted Post, formerly Campbell, NY passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Steuben Health Center.

He was married to Barbara (Meredith) Sutton for nearly 64 years, who predeceased him in 2017.

He is survived by his children, Debra (Tom), Karen (Bob), Cindy (Eugenie), Corey (Wendy); grandchildren, Caitlin (Ash), Derek, Brett (Rachel), Tristan, Matthew; great grandchildren, John, Colton and Brielle.

Lenny was known by many as the owner of Sutton's Grocery in Campbell for over 40 years, the friendliest clerk at the Corning Food Mart and the Walmart greeter who made everyone feel welcome. His smile, jokes, handshakes and love of children will be remembered by all who encountered him.

He served for many years as the President of a local chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men's Association and was a faithful member and usher at the Victory Highway Wesleyan Church for over 25 years. Here his abundance of love and concern for people was very evident by his passion for, and willingness to pray for others.

Leonard was a simple man who wanted nothing more than to work hard, provide for his wife and family and share God's message to all. These are the things that made him who he was. He will be greatly missed.

Calling hours are being observed on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, Painted Post. His memorial service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Leonard's name. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -