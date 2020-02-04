|
Leonard "Lenny" G. Sutton, age 89, of Painted Post, formerly Campbell, NY passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Steuben Health Center.
He was married to Barbara (Meredith) Sutton for nearly 64 years, who predeceased him in 2017.
He is survived by his children, Debra (Tom), Karen (Bob), Cindy (Eugenie), Corey (Wendy); grandchildren, Caitlin (Ash), Derek, Brett (Rachel), Tristan, Matthew; great grandchildren, John, Colton and Brielle.
Lenny was known by many as the owner of Sutton's Grocery in Campbell for over 40 years, the friendliest clerk at the Corning Food Mart and the Walmart greeter who made everyone feel welcome. His smile, jokes, handshakes and love of children will be remembered by all who encountered him.
He served for many years as the President of a local chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men's Association and was a faithful member and usher at the Victory Highway Wesleyan Church for over 25 years. Here his abundance of love and concern for people was very evident by his passion for, and willingness to pray for others.
Leonard was a simple man who wanted nothing more than to work hard, provide for his wife and family and share God's message to all. These are the things that made him who he was. He will be greatly missed.
Calling hours are being observed on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, Painted Post. His memorial service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Leonard's name. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 4, 2020