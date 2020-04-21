Home

Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Leroy H. Padgett


1946 - 2020
Leroy H. Padgett Obituary
"The Living Legend"
12/14/1946 - 4/18/2020

Leroy H. Padgett, age 73, of Corning, NY passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Steuben Centers in Bath, NY.

Leroy loved to fish, play horseshoes, listen to music and dance.

He is survived by his brothers: Fran Padgett of Bath, NY, Terry Padgett of Horseheads, NY, and Johnny Wheaton of TX; sister, Loretta Wood of Elmira, NY; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Leroy was predeceased by his parents, Leahman and Twila Padgett; sister, Mabel Dyer; and brother, Homer Padgett.

Due to the recent health crisis, a Memorial Service for Leroy will be held at a later date.

Leroy's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 21, 2020
